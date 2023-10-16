CWC: We got to move on quickly but players must enjoy the win first: Trott on AFG’s famous win over England

Afghanistan registered only their second win in World Cup history, and already their greatest-ever in ODIs – beating world champions England by 69 runs in Delhi on Sunday. Afghanistan coach and former English batter Jonathan Trott looked elated, much like everyone in the dressing room. Reflecting on his team’s famous win over England, Trott said though Afghanistan must shift focus to the next game quickly, he will not dampen the excitement in the dressing room, allowing players to enjoy the success.

"I'm very keen not to put a dampener on things or tell them to focus on the next game," Trott said. "I know from my career and my experience, I never soaked up enough, or enjoyed moments [like these]."

Ironically, Trott was part of the England XI that lost to Ireland in the 2011 CWC - then regarded as the greatest upset in the tournament's history. Twelve years later, he guided an emerging ODI team, Afghanistan, to a famous win over the defending champions.

Having learnt from his past experiences, Trott said he knew the magnitude of this win and wished to celebrate this victory with his teammates before making plans for the next game – against New Zealand in less than 72 hours.

"I'm certainly going to say to the guys, 'Enjoy tonight, spend some time together, whatever you want to do.' As soon as we land in Chennai, in 12-18 hours' time, we switch on for the next game, and it's back to business. It's important you celebrate your victories because they're so hard, and they're always such a challenge.

"We've got to move on quite quickly… but I think it's important that the guys enjoy it. But also, [that they] take stock and realise when they get a certain amount of things right in the 50 overs or the 100 overs, what they can achieve and the level of teams that they can put under pressure and compete with and win cricket matches,” Trott added.

‘Sharing dressing room with English players helped our team

With the growing culture of franchise-based T20 cricket, players from emerging or associate nations get to rub shoulders with superstars from the top teams, eventually helping them to understand the top cricketers from closed quarters.

Shedding light on the same, Trott acknowledged this, saying, "They get to know the ins and outs of each player, so there's that familiarity and also the confidence."

"Sometimes, I think when you see big Test-playing nations, you hold them in high regard. Playing with players like that, you see that they are human, and you are just as entitled to win or do well [as they are]... that's the beauty of the World Cup, isn't it? That's what cricket is about,” Afghanistan’s coach added.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s next match is against New Zealand on Wednesday (Oct 18) in Chennai.

