CWC '23: Our middle-order not tested properly, feels Yuvraj; names THIS Indian who can win POTT award

Rohit Sharma-led India opened their campaign in the ongoing home ODI World Cup with a comfortable win over five-time winners Australia in match 5 on Sunday (Oct 8) in Chennai. Chasing 200, India were 2 for 3 before Virat Kohli's 85 and KL Rahul's sublime 97* took India home with six wickets, and 52 balls, to spare.

Ahead of India's second game, where they lock horns with Afghanistan in New Delhi on Wednesday (Oct 11), former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh opened up on India's middle-order and made a big claim.

In the last World Cup, held in England and Wales in 2019, there was immense talk on India's middle-order -- especially who will bat at No. 4. Their shaky middle and lower order resulted in their semi-final loss versus New Zealand.

This time around, India had a lot of time finalising their middle order (due to several injuries) but now have a settled line-up.

However, Yuvraj feels Kohli and Rahul have handled the bulk of scoring as No. 6 and No. 7 have not been tested yet.

Responding to WION during a presser in the national capital on Tuesday (Oct 10), Yuvi said on the middle-order, "I thought they were playing well in 2019 but pressure came in the big game (in the semi-finals). Pressure will come in big games only."

He opined, "I don't think the middle order has been tested properly so far. Virat bats at 3 and KL bats at 5. Batting hasn't come at 6 and 7. So others have not been tested. We need to absorb the pressure really well."

Yuvraj, along with Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag, was present for an event (by EO Gurgaon) held primarily to recall India's 2011 World Cup triumph.

JADEJA TO WIN POTT IN CWC '23?

Later in the event, Yuvraj was asked by a fan who could replicate his CWC '11 performance, where he ended as the Player of the Tournament, and win the big prize this time around. To this, the veteran named Ravindra Jadeja.

While the superstar cricketer named Rohit, Kohli, Shubman Gill (who is currently unwell) and Hardik Pandya as well, he finally went with Jadeja.

Yuvraj feels Jadeja's spin will be handy, which was the case versus Australia where he ended with 3 for 28. Jadeja's batting lower down the order will also be crucial to India's chances.

At present, India are up against Afghanistan and have lost the toss. Afghanistan have opted to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

