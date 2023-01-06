CV vs RPR preview and prediction: Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders fantasy tips, BPL 2023 livestreaming

CV vs RPR preview and prediction: BPL 2023 match 2 - will see Comilla Victorians (CV) and Rangpur Riders (RPR) squaring off on January 6, Friday at 6:30 PM IST, in the second match of the league. The competition will be held at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. The Riders have a strong squad at their disposal, led by Bangladesh wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan Sohan. Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe had a memorable year in all forms of cricket last year and will play an important role for them in the tournament. Mustafizur Rahman, on the other hand, will captain the Victorians who will also play for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). Litton Das is in top form for the Tigers, having performed admirably across all three formats.

​​​​​​​ BPL 2023 - Comilla Victorians (CV) vs Rangpur Riders (RPR) match details

The second match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be played between Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders on January 6 at 6:30 PM IST. The venue of the match is Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. Viewers in India will be able to watch live coverage of the Bangladesh Premier League on Sony Live and Sony Sports.

​​​​​​​ BPL 2023 - ​​​​​​​Comilla Victorians (CV) vs Rangpur Riders (RPR) match prediction

Both teams have strong batting lineups and the ability to chase down big targets. Bowlers may struggle, especially as the ball becomes wet in the second half of the match.

Prediction: The team bowling first is expected to win the match.

Where to watch Comilla Victorians (CV) vs Rangpur Riders (RPR) match live?

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Bangladesh Premier League on Sony Live and Sony Sports. The livestream of all the matches will also be made available on the SonyLIV app.

What are the venues for the Bangladesh Premier League 2023? – BPL 2023 Venues

Bangladesh Premier League 2023 - A total of 26 matches will be played in Dhaka at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, At Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 8 Matches will be played and 12 matches will be played in Chattogram at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Where to watch live streaming of Bangladesh Premier League BPL 2023?

There will be a live broadcast of the game on the Sony Sports Network in India. The Fan code application and website will stream the game live.

Comilla Victorians (CV) vs Rangpur Riders (RPR) probable playing XI

Comilla Victorians

Litton Das, Imrul Kayes, Brandon King, Shykat Ali, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Chadwick Walton, Mohammad Nabi, Mustafizur Rahman (C), Nayeem Hasan, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Tanvir Islam

Rangpur Riders

Mohammad Naim, Pervez Hossain Emon, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Sikandar Raza, Shoaib Malik, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan (C & WK), Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Robiul Haque

Comilla Victorians (CV) vs Rangpur Riders (RPR) full squad

Comilla Victorians

Abrar Ahmed, Abu Hider, Ashiqur Zaman, Josh Cobb, Hasan Ali, Imrul Kayes, Jaker Ali, Khushdil Shah, Brandon King, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Shykat Ali, Tanvir Islam, Chadwick Walton, Sean Williams

Rangpur Riders