CSK vs SRH: 'Whether it’s 99 or 100' - Ruturaj Gaikwad reacts after being deprived of an IPL ton

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) returned to winning ways in match 46 of IPL 2022, beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 13 runs at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Sunday evening (May 01). Being asked to bat first, MS Dhoni-led CSK rode on Ruturaj Gaikwad's 99 and Devon Conway's 85 not out to post 202-2 and restricted SRH to 189-6, claiming two vital points to stay alive in the competition.

Playing on his home ground, Ruturaj returned to scoring runs after just one fifty from eight games in IPL 15. The right-hander looked in sublime form as he slammed a swashbuckling 57-ball 99, laced with six fours and as many maximums. He struck at a whopping 173.68 and even took on pacer Umran Malik, who has been in sensational form in the middle overs for SRH.

ALSO READ | He does most of the work on the ground: Former India spinner dwells on MS Dhoni's captaincy approach

Despite missing out on his second IPL ton, Ruturaj remains happy to have contributed to the team's win at his home ground. "It’s always special to score big at your home-ground, but more importantly, I’m happy because I contributed towards the team’s win,” Gaikwad said after the match in an interview with fast bowler Mukesh Choudhary.

“There was no pressure of performing in front of family and friends, but I wanted to make them proud. Doing well in front of them is a big achievement. I was waiting for the moment and, thankfully, I did well. I enjoyed batting with Devon. I am delighted for him as it was only his second match and he scored his maiden IPL fifty. We haven’t played together much, but we spend a lot of time in my room. Hence, we got to know about each other’s game, how we communicate and how we react to certain situations on the field,” the opener further opined.

ALSO READ | 'I think Faf would be jealous': CSK star Ruturaj Gaikwad takes a dig at his former opening partner - WATCH

“We already had off-field conversations and, thankfully, we shared a decent partnership. Getting out on 99 made me a little sad, but I was happy that I was able to gain momentum and take the pressure off Devon. Whether it’s 99 or 100, winning the game is important,” Gaikwad added.

Dhoni-led CSK remain alive in the playoffs race with a win over SRH. They, however, have plenty to do with only three wins from nine encounters and a negative NRR. They next face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the same venue on Wednesday (May 04). Ruturaj will be eager to continue his good form and slam a ton versus Bengaluru.