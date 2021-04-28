CSK vs SRH, IPL 2021: Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report, Delhi weather forecast, Head-to-head stats - All you need to know

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have finally found the long-lost rhythm in the Indian Premier League. Despite opening their campaign to a disappointing loss, the Super Kings have been on a four-match win streak. With the best Net Run Rate, Dhoni and Co. are on the second spot with 8 points in the bag and will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in hopes to return to the top of the points table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the points table. They have had a disappointing campaign so far, with just one win in the last five matches. David Warner's short-run in last match's Super Over against Delhi Capitals cost them dearly. They will be looking to bounce back to winning ways.

The clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will kick off the Delhi leg of the tournament as the match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

PITCH CONDITION:

The pitch conditions in Delhi will be on the slow side with spinners playing a vital role for their teams. Chennai and Hyderabad both have some of the best spinners in the team to play a crucial role.

WEATHER PREDICTIONS:

A hot and humid day for Delhi as the temperature will go as high as 42-degree Celsius and the lowest being 26-degree Celsius with humidity of 12%. The skies will be partially clouded, however, no signs of rain.

Head-to-Head:

Chennai dominates the head-to-head stat against Hyderabad (11-4).

Probable XI:

Chennai Super Kings – Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar and Imran Tahir.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav/Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma.