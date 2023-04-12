CSK vs RR playing XI: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match preview and prediction

CSK vs RR playing XI: Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will clash in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday, April 12. Both teams have so far played 3 games in the 2023 edition of IPL and won 2 of them. So, both teams will largely avoid making any changes to the playing XI. However, Deepak Chahar and Ben Stokes will likely miss the match due to injury, which could be seen as a great setback for the CSK camp. First of all, let’s look at the predicted playing XI of both teams.

CSK vs RR playing XI (Predicted)

Chennai Super Kings playing XI

RD Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, MM Ali, RA Jadeja, S Dubey, Mitchell Santner, SSB Magala, MS Dhoni(C), RS Hangargekar, TU Deshpande

BENCH : AT Rayudu, Ben Stokes, DL Chahar, SP Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Simarjeet Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhagath Varma, AJ Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Prashant Solanki, M Theekshana, Akash Singh

Rajasthan Royals playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, R Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Jos Buttler, SV Samson(C), DC Jurel, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

BENCH : Devdutt Padikkal, KM Asif, NA Saini, D Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, JE Root, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, AP Vasisht, KC Cariappa, OC McCoy, KR Sen, Kuldip Yadav, A Zampa

Who is expected to win CSK vs RR match on April 12?

The toss-winning team may decide to bat first. Teams that bat first have emerged victorious in 5 of the last 6 T20I matches played at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Chennai Super Kings won the game while batting first in their previous contest at the venue. So, naturally, they will look forward to batting first once more. In the previous match, the Rajasthan Royals also triumphed when they batted first.

Prediction: The team batting first might win the match.

When will CSK vs RR match be played?

CSK vs RR match will be played on Wednesday, April 12.

Where will CSK vs RR match be played?

CSK vs RR match will be played at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.

What time will CSK vs RR match start?

CSK vs RR match will start at 7:30 PM IST.