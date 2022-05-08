CSK vs DC, IPL 2022 today match prediction: Who will win Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals clash?

Delhi Capitals will be looking to continue their winning run while Chennai Super Kings aim to regain their lost form as the two sides face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday.

While DC are currently fifth in the points table with 10 points and a healthy net run rate of 0.641, CSK continue to struggle in the ninth spot with just three wins from 10 encounters.

Also read | IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals squad in isolation after another COVID-19 case

DC are coming off a brilliant show against Sunrisers Hyderabad where they posted a total above 200 with the help of David Warner and Rovman Powell. It was a special knock from the Australia opener and although he missed out on a century, Powell was able to bring up his first fifty of IPL 2022.

CSK, on the other hand, are coming off yet another defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore with Devon Conway being the only positive from the match as he scored a gritty half century in 37 balls.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2022 prediction:

Considering the current run of form, Delhi Capitals will start as overwhelming favourites against the Delhi Capitals. David Warner has been enjoying a brilliant run of form and with the bowling producing a good show against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rishabh Pant & Co will be extremely confident going into the match.

Also read | Jos Buttler becomes first Rajasthan Royals batsman to reach huge IPL milestone

However, there has been a quiet resurgence in form when it comes to CSK, and they can bounce back under the able leadership of MS Dhoni to cause a major upset on Sunday.