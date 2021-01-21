Cristiano Ronaldo has not broken Josef Bican's goalscoring record, claims Czech FA

Czech football federation has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo has not broken Josef Bican's all-time goalscoring record as they said the Portuguese stalwart will have to score 62 more goals to clinch the record.

On Wednesday, Ronaldo netted his 760th goal for club and country in Juventus’ 2-0 victory against Napoli in the Italian Super Cup. According to previously documented record, Ronaldo had surpassed the Czech legend's record tally of 759 goals.

However, Czech football's governing body, soon after Juventus’ match, published a statement claiming that Bican's goal tally stands at 821, which means Ronaldo would have to score 62 more goals to become the top goalscorer in the history of football.

"The History and Statistics committee of the Czech FA counted all the goals scored by the legendary Josef Bican and we can declare he scored 821 goals in official matches," the Czech football federation tweeted.

In a lengthy statement by Czech football federation, it is claimed that 821 is the "most accurate number possible” when it comes to Bican's goalscoring tally during the course of his career.

"The answer is - Josef Bican scored 821 goals in official matches," the statement read.

"Goals from matches in the first and second leagues, national cups, the Central European Cup and national team selections are included. On the contrary, friendly matches are not included in the statistics, with the exception of the national team.

"It can be stated with full seriousness that this is a number that corresponds to the current state of the possibility of verifying all data, so it is the most accurate number possible."

In December 2020, Brazilian club Santon had disputed the claim that Lionel Messi broke Pele's long-standing record for a single club as they claimed that Pele's official goal stands at 1,091 and not 643.