Man City's Sergio Aguero tests positive for COVID-19

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero on Thursday confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Argentine star has struggled with injuries during the course of the ongoing 2020-21 season with a bad knee keeping him out for major part of the season. While Aguero returned fit to play for Man City again, the veteran came in close contact with a person - who had tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus – forcing the forward to go into isolation as per the health protocols.

The latest development means Aguero would miss Man City's FA Cup tie against Cheltenham and Premier League matches against West Brom and Sheffield United.

Taking to social media platform Twitter, Aguero said he had some symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 while adding he is following doctor's instruction in a bid to recover quickly.

"After a close contact, I've been self-isolating and the latest test I took was positive for COVID 19. I had some symptoms and I'm following doctor's orders for recovery. Take care, everyone!," Aguero tweeted.

Earlier, before Man City's Premier League match against Aston Villa, Pep Guardiola said the Blues need Aguero's quality in the league while adding the club will have to use the quality they have, at the moment, hinting at life without the Argentine forward.

“We need him and we miss him because his numbers speak for themselves. He is the best striker in our history," Guardiola said.

“He can create and win games for himself. We could have complained (about being without him), but we did the opposite. We want him back, but we have to move forward, find alternatives, use the quality we have and move ­forward,” the Man City manager added.