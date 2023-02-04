Cristiano Ronaldo finally finds the back of the net, scores his maiden goal for Al Nassr - WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo finally found the back of the net and broke his goal-drought during Al Nassr versus Al Fatel face-off, at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium in Al Hasa on Friday (February 03). Ronaldo scored his maiden goal for Al Nassr during a penalty kick and helped them earn crucial points after they were trailing 0-1.

Ronaldo scored in the stoppage time when a poor challenge from an Al Fateh player gifted a lifeline and earned Al Nassr a penalty. The 37-year-old experienced campaigner was calm as ever and found the back of the net with ease. Here's the video of his first goal for Al Nassr:

Ronaldo is 𝐔𝐏 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐑𝐔𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 🐐



He calmly converts a penalty-kick in second-half stoppage time to level on the night and open his account in Saudi Arabia 💪#RoshnSaudiLeague | #CR7𓃵 | @EnFatehclub | @AlNassrFC_EN | @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/L3tiql2DNG — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) February 3, 2023 ×

The match saw Al Fateh secure a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute courtesy of a goal from Cristian Tello. Al Nassr equalised in the 42nd minute with Talisca scoring before Sofiane Bendebka ensuring a 2-1 lead for his side in the 58th minute. It was Ronaldo's successful penalty kick that ensured Al Nassr didn't concede the match and the scoreline ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

Talisca was sent off in the fifth minute of the additional time as drama ensued in the fading minutes of the game.