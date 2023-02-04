ugc_banner

Cristiano Ronaldo finally finds the back of the net, scores his maiden goal for Al Nassr - WATCH

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

Photograph:(AFP)

Story highlights

Cristiano Ronaldo broke his drought to score his maiden goal for Al Nassr during Al Fateh face-off. Here's the video:

Cristiano Ronaldo finally found the back of the net and broke his goal-drought during Al Nassr versus Al Fatel face-off, at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium in Al Hasa on Friday (February 03). Ronaldo scored his maiden goal for Al Nassr during a penalty kick and helped them earn crucial points after they were trailing 0-1. 

Ronaldo scored in the stoppage time when a poor challenge from an Al Fateh player gifted a lifeline and earned Al Nassr a penalty. The 37-year-old experienced campaigner was calm as ever and found the back of the net with ease. Here's the video of his first goal for Al Nassr:

The match saw Al Fateh secure a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute courtesy of a goal from Cristian Tello. Al Nassr equalised in the 42nd minute with Talisca scoring before Sofiane Bendebka ensuring a 2-1 lead for his side in the 58th minute. It was Ronaldo's successful penalty kick that ensured Al Nassr didn't concede the match and the scoreline ended in a 2-2 stalemate. 

Talisca was sent off in the fifth minute of the additional time as drama ensued in the fading minutes of the game. 

Al Nassr camp would be happy to prevent a loss and also see Ronaldo's name in the scoring sheet for the first time in the club's history. Meanwhile, the Portuguese will now be eager to continue his goal-scoring ways in the upcoming games.

