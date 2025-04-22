The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced its contract list with 34 players being selected across four categories. In top contract category A+ players are automatic choice in all three formats and the list features four players: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah.

Out of the four players, Rohit, Virat and Jadeja have already announced their retirement from T20Is after India won the T20 World Cup in June 2024. Hence, the question came up that how retired players could be a part of top category if they no longer play a format.

Why Kohli, Rohit and Jadeja were offered A+ contract despite retiring from T20Is?

Speaking to news agency PTI, an official said on condition on anonymity: "The period of fresh central contract is from October 1, 2024 to September 30, 2025. But the assessment year is October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024. Kohli, Rohit and Jadeja played the T20 World Cup final in June, 2024 and hence at that time, they were all-format regulars. Going by that technicality, they are supposed to be in A+ category."

"Similarly, Ishan (2 World Cup matches) and Shreyas played 15 ODIs and a handful Tests in the 2023-24 season and hence got their respective categories," he added.

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan got back into the contract set up after missing out last year while Rishabh Pant, who was in B category last year, has been promoted to A category.

Players get INR 7 crore yearly for being in A+ category, INR 5 crore in A category, INR 3 crore in B category and INR 1 crore in C category.

The BCCI has also included seven players in the contract list for the first time as well. These are - Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Abhishek Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Deep, Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana.