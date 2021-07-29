Cricket: 'What happened with Mushfiqur Rahim is unfair', says BCB official

Bangladesh and Australia will play a five-match T20I series in Dhaka starting on August 3. Ahead of the series they suffered a blow after it was discovered that Mushfiqur Rahim won't be a part of the forthcoming T20I series against the Australian side.

Mushfiqur Rahim's parents had contracted coronavirus and the Bangladesh cricketer has flown back home. Presently, Rahim has not been permitted reemergence into the air pocket.

Both the boards consented to include both the bio-bubble from their respective tours visits as a component of the ten-day isolate before the series.

'It is unfair what happened with Mushfiq. We came in a commercial flight passing through three airports so I don't know if it makes much sense to keep Mushfiq out of the series, A BCB official, told ESPNcricinfo

"He went back home from the middle of a tour for a family problem. So to not allow him to enter the quarantine after just two or three days, is not right," he added.

The wicket-keeper batsman had intended to be back in the group following the country's visit to Zimbabwe. He had at first wanted to skip the T20Is against Zimbabwe, keeping in the series against Australia.

Because of the agreement with BCB and CA over no access from outside the bio-bubble, he was asked to stay with the squad. Yet, he ultimately left the Bangladesh camp after his parents caught the virus.

“The agreement between CA and BCB says that there is no chance for allowing anyone from outside into the bio-bubble. We have to hold the series with only those inside the bio-bubble," he said.

There will be challenges but this is the new normal. I think the selectors have picked the players who are best available during this scenario. There are no alternatives but to take our best available options,” he concluded.

However, Cricket Australia has would not permit anybody from outside the bio-bubble to participate in the series.