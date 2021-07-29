Cricket: 'I knew Mohammed Siraj was going to have a good Test career', says Dale Steyn

South African legend Dale Steyn trusts Mohammed Siraj has the right demeanor and abilities to prevail in England, picking the Indian pacer to have a fruitful Test profession.

In a section for ESPNCricinfo, Dale Steyn dissected the Indian pace attack. Commending Mohammed Siraj, the South African wrote:

“I think he brings a good attitude to the game. That’s another thing we tend to forget when you’re playing in English conditions. It’s not just about where you put the ball but also the attitude you bring, getting in people’s faces, making them play shots they don’t particularly want to play."

ALSO READ: Cricket: Preview, 3rd T20I - India takes on Sri Lanka in the series decider

"Mohammed Siraj is somebody who could come in. I think he brings a good attitude to the game. That's another thing we tend to forget when you're playing in England conditions. It's not just about where you put the ball but also the attitude you bring, getting in people's faces, making them play shots they don't particularly want to play."

"I think Siraj is somebody who can do that. I saw parts of that little bit of fight when he played in Australia and I immediately knew he's going to have a good Test career. Don't forget about the attitude of a fast bowler too," he added

Mohammed Siraj has played five Tests for India, asserting 16 wickets at an average of 28.25. He assumed a vital part in India's successes downunder.

Dale Steyn figures India would have savored playing the pacer in the World Test Championship final. However, he concurred that that would have come at the expense of another bowler or a bowler who could bat better.

"Maybe that's something India would have really relished in the World Test Championship final, but it would have come with the sacrifice of some more runs." he wrote.

India proceeded with Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami in the WTC final, which they lost to the New Zealand side.