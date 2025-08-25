Was Pujara better than Rahul Dravid at number 3 for India? Here's what numbers say

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who recently announced his retirement from all formats, was one of the most difficult batters to be dismissed in world cricket. During his playing years 2010-2023, he troubled bowlers with his impregnable defence by dipping into his sea of concentration and patience. He was part of many memorable victories and saved numerous matches for India by absorbing not only pressure but playing infinite balls. His methods were equally effective in India and outside but he was at his absolute best in Australia - where he was the most difficult batter to be dismissed since the 1990s.

Was Pujara better than Rahul Dravid at number 3 for India?

When Pujara broke into the Indian side in 2010, the T20 cricket was starting to peak and the attacking brand of cricket was taking over every batter. It is at that time Pujara stayed true to his character and filled the biggest shoes left void by Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid in the Indian batting line up, especially in Test cricket. Pujara scored 6,529 runs at number three in Test cricket - only behind Dravid's 10,501 at the same position for India.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - Shakib becomes 1st all-rounder to achieve THIS record in T20s

During the span of Pujara's career, 2010-2023, he played 16,217 balls - only behind England's Joe Root (19,562) and Alastair Cook (17,534), Aussie Steve Smith (16,495) and Pakistan's Azhar Ali (16,301). He was dismissed once every 98.3 balls in this period (5000 runs cut-off) - only four batters are ahead of him - Smith (113.8), Kiwi Kane Williamson (106.7), Ali (103.2) and Cook (101.4).

Among India batters, Pujara sits atop the list of most difficult batters to be dismissed - ahead of Virat Kohli's 88 balls per dismissal and Ajinkya Rahane's 78.5 balls per dismissal among batters with more than 5000 Test runs from October 2010 to June 2023.

Pujara most difficult to get out in Australia

Since 1990 and with a 15-inning cut-off, Pujara was the most difficult batter to get out in Australia. He averaged 47.8 in 21 innings and took 126.5 balls to get out each time on an average - nearly 15 more than second best Gary Kirsten with 111.6 balls per dismissal. Pujara was tougher to get dismissed then Jacques Kallis (108 balls per dismissal), Dravid (105 balls per dismissal) and AB de Villiers (104.3 balls per dismissals).