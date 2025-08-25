Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan becomes first to achieve THIS record in T20s

Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has become the first all-rounder in the T20 cricket to achieve the double of 7000 runs and 500 wickets. He reached the milestone with 3/11 for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. Shakib is also the fifth bowler in T20 history to claim five wickets and the first left-arm bowler to do so. Before him, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, West Indies players Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine and South African Imran Tahir had taken 500 or more wickets in T20 cricket.

Overall, Shakib has scored 7,574 runs and taken 502 wickets in all T20s. Behind him are Bravo with 6,970 runs & 631 wickets and Andre Russell with 9,361 runs & 487 wickets. Among the bowlers with 500 or more wickets in T20s, Shakib is behind Rashid (660), Bravo (631), Narine (590), and Tahir (554). His performance made sure that the Falcons easily beat Patriots by seven wickets on Sunday (Aug 24) to go top of the table in CPL 2025 with three wins, one no result and two losses in six games played so far.

