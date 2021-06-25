Cricket: Virat Kohli is saying 'Don't take your place for granted': Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta decoded captain Virat Kohli's post-match press interview after India's misfortune in the World Test Championship final to New Zealand.

Deep Dasgupta figures Virat Kohli needs to relinquish the set pattern in the Indian team. He feels the Indian skipper wouldn't fret raising a ruckus saying that nobody in the group can be careless about their position. Virat Kohli will need his players to be more engaged and reliable with their commitments.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Deep Dasgupta additionally disclosed how Virat Kohli needs to be flighty with the group's mixes to consistently keep rivals speculating.

"According to me, what Virat meant by 'pattern' was that the position of certain players in the team is set. Be it Pujara, Ajinkya, or Virat himself. So I guess this is his way of telling everyone that no one is set here and that they will not go in with any set pattern. He wants to be unpredictable, but most importantly what he is trying to say is 'Don't take your place for granted." - he said.

Perhaps the greatest blow for India in the WTC final was the disappointment of senior players like Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ishant Sharma. Deep Dasgupta accepts the forthcoming Test arrangement against England could be a basic analysis for them, particularly with the profundity and choices accessible to the Indian group.

"For the senior players, it is going to be a very important series against England, which includes players like Cheteshwar, Ajinkya, Ishant. I think the team management expects a little more from them. There are options in the middle order like KL Rahul, Hanuma Vihari and so I am looking forward to seeing how this translates into the England series" - he concluded.