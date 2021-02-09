Cricket South Africa writes to ICC regarding Cricket Australia's withdrawal

Cricket South Africa have written to International Cricket Council (ICC) to talk about Australia's decision to with withdraw from a three-test tour of the country next month and the financial consequences for the Proteas.

Earlier this month, Cricket Australia announced that their tour of South Africa was postponement amid fears of the second wave and new variant of the coronavirus. While Cricket Australia also expressed their disappointment over the postponement of the much-awaited series in the Rainbow nation, Cricket South Africa's statement clearly shows that the latter has been left disappointed.

However, CSA was left disappointed as they had accepted every safety demand of the visitors, and that they were not consulted by the visitors before the unilateral decision was made not to tour.

"There's got to be some understanding of how we manage the impact to less-wealthy nations," Stavros Nicolaou, the chairman of CSA's interim board told ESPNcricinfo.

"Unilateral decisions of this nature are punitive to less-wealthy cricket-playing nations and there has to be some discussion around redress."

CA chief executive Nick Hickley last week defended the decision to postpone the South Africa trip, saying the "weight of medical advice and our duty of care to players and staff meant we were really left with no alternative".

