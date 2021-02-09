IND vs ENG, First Test: England go 1-0 up in the series as they beat India by 227 runs

Visitors England registered a mammoth 227-run over hosts as James Anderson and James Leach produced great bowling spells to crumble India's batting order on Day 5 of the first Test, taking a lead of 1-0 in the series.

In the presentation after the match, Kohli said that his team could not put enough pressure on visitors with the ball. He said: "I don't think we put enough pressure on them with the ball in the first half. Collectively as a bowling unit, fast bowlers and Ash were good in the first innings but we also needed to contain a few more runs and create pressure."

Kohli went on to talk about the body language of the team and said that it was not "up to the mark" during the first innings.

India had already lost Rohit Sharma when Pujara and Gill came down to bat on Day 5 chasing 381 runs. Despite a good start against the spin, the partnership was broken by a clinical spell by Jack Leach.

Skipper Kohli and Shubman Gill tried to stabilise the Indian innings. However, James Anderson's reverse swing removed to Indian batsmen in one over (Gill and Rahane) putting immense pressure on Indian captain.

Virat Kohli added the most runs to the scoreboard, he scored 72 runs in 104 balls before getting bowled by Ben Stokes. Gill was the only other batsman to score a half-century before a perfect in-swinger by Anderson crashed the stumps.

Kohli tried to hold on to the crease with Ravichandran Ashwin, however, the 50-run stand was broken by Jack Leach.

Leach scalped four wickets and Anderson removed three major batsmen. Bess, Archer, Stokes got a man each.

With this win, England go 1-0 in the four-match series against India.

Stats after India's loss:

- India's 1st Test defeat in Chennai since 1999

- End of India's 8-match winning streak in home Tests

- End of India's 14-match unbeaten streak in home Tests

- 1st Test 5-fer for R Ashwin in a home Test loss (22 fifers)

- 1st home Test defeat for Rohit Sharma (15 Tests)