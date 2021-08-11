Cricket - Shardul Thakur suffers hamstring injury, Ashwin or Ishant likely to replace him: Reports

Indian pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been suffering from hamstring issues, raising concerns over his availability for the second Test against England.

Reportedly, Shardul Thakur sustained the issues in his hamstring during a practice session. Ravichandran Ashwin could be added in the playing XI, or Ishant Sharma could make his comeback at the Lord's Test.

Earlier, England pacer Stuart Broad has tweaked his right calf during a warm-up match ahead of Lord's Test against India on Tuesday.

"Stuart Broad tweaked his right calf during England's warm-up at Lord's and was unable to train with the rest of the squad," according to ESPNcricinfo.

"He will have a scan on Wednesday to determine the extent of his injury."

According to a report in The Guardian, Broad twisted his right ankle after slipping "while undertaking a light warm-up jog."

This comes as a major scare for England as they already miss the services of Jofra Archer, due to injury and their star all-rounder Ben Stokes, as he is taking a break from international cricket to take care of his mental health.

The first team ended in a draw wafter the final day of the first Test was washed out. India were on top of the game, however, had to settle for a draw.

Joe Root and Co. will be looking to strengthen their batting lineup after their performance in the first Test. The second Test between the two juggernauts kicks off on Thursday.