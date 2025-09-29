Sachin Tendulkar revisits Kapil Dev's 1983 World Cup-winning moment, asks Harmanpreet Kaur's side to draw inspiration

The Indian Women’s team is all set to start its ODI World Cup campaign on Tuesday (Sep 30) as they face Sri Lanka in the curtain-raiser clash at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. In what could be a historic campaign for the women’s side, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has asked Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. to draw inspiration from Kapil Dev’s 1983 World Cup-winning squad. Tendulkar has backed the Women in Blue to go all the way and lift the World Cup trophy.

Tendulkar backs the Indian women’s team

"Standing on the sidelines that day, watching heroes up close, I resolved that one day I too would wear that India jersey.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Now, nearly four decades later, I sense that women’s cricket in India stands on the cusp of its own watershed moment. The upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup will not just be about chasing a trophy; it will be about igniting countless dreams.”

The Indian women’s team will start its World Cup journey with the Sri Lanka clash before they face six other opponents in the league stage. While Australia and New Zealand walk as the favourites to win the World Cup, it won’t be a surprise if India walk away with the title. Like the Women’s side, India’s 1983 squad was also an outsider to win the coveted trophy, but emerged victorious against all odds as Kapil Dev inspired a generation.

Now, four decades on, the Women’s side will have the pressure of billions of hearts, having ignited hopes of all Indians. The Women in Blue will also face Pakistan (in Sri Lanka) before taking on other big names like New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.

India women’s squad for 2025 ODI World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt..), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Goud, Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, N. Shree Charani and Uma Chetry.