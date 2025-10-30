/Rohit Sharma to KKR? Here's how Mumbai Indians dismissed star batter's rumoured move former IPL champions

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians have dismissed Rohit Sharma’s rumoured move to Kolkata Knight Riders with a viral post on Thursday (Oct 30). Rohit, who was recently seen in a brilliant form for the Indian team, was speculated to have a move to KKR, but those calls have now been shut down. The six-time IPL champion will stay with Mumbai and the way the franchise announced it, caught everyone’s eye.

MI dismiss Rohit’s KKR move

On Thursday (Oct 30), MI posted a message for their fans reading, “𝗦𝘂𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻 ye toh (this is) confirm hai, but at (K)night… मुश्किलही नहीं, नामुमकिन है! (It is just not difficult but impossible).”

Highlight the word Knight, the social media admin of the Mumbai Indians referred to the Kolkata Knight Riders. Rumours were at full speed after IPL 2024 when Rohit was reported to have been on his way out of Mumbai after Hardik Pandya was made captain. However, he was one of the six players retained by the franchise during the mega auctions held in November 2024.

With the latest retention window set to close next month, MI’s post has all but shut down any speculations of a move away from the franchise for Rohit. The legendary batter has been part of all five of MI’s IPL-winning campaigns, leading them on all occasions. He first signed for the franchise in 2011 after being released by the Deccan Chargers.

His move to Mumbai has been a huge success, helping the side win the IPL and now-abolished Champions League.

Now in his twilight, Rohit will be eager to make an impact and help the franchise end a six-year wait for an IPL title. Mumbai have not won an IPL title since the 2020 season, and the last time they lifted the trophy on home soil was in 2019.