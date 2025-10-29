/From Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill, 5 top-performing players in ICC ODI Rankings

Here is a look at the five top-performing players in ICC ODI Rankings this week, featuring Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ibrahim Zadran, Babar Azam, and Daryl Mitchell, who have all been in brilliant form for their respective teams.
India’s Rohit Sharma is top of the table, having impressed in the recently held ODI series against Australia. Rohit scored 204 runs in the ODI series against Australia, including an unbeaten 121 in Sydney, which has propelled him to the top spot.
Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran is next on the list, having enjoyed a stellar run in the national team’s colours. Zadran, in his last two ODI innings, scored 95 runs each and could soon script history if he attains the number one ranking.
Current India captain Shubman Gill had a quiet ODI series against Australia; however, he has enough in the tank to keep his place in the top five. Gill currently ranks third in the rankings and also registered his first win as ODI team captain on Saturday.
Pakistan’s Babar Azam is also on the list for top batters in this week’s ICC rankings. Babar last played for Pakistan in August, but his impressive stint with the bat has done enough to keep him in the top five for the batter’s ODI rankings.
New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell completes the list as he ranks fifth on the list for the best ODI batters this week. Mitchell’s form has been a prime reason New Zealand are sitting second in ICC ODI team rankings.