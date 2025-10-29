LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill, 5 top-performing players in ICC ODI Rankings

From Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill, 5 top-performing players in ICC ODI Rankings

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Oct 29, 2025, 16:24 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 16:24 IST

Here is a look at the five top-performing players in ICC ODI Rankings this week, featuring Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ibrahim Zadran, Babar Azam, and Daryl Mitchell, who have all been in brilliant form for their respective teams.

1. Rohit Sharma (India)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Rohit Sharma (India)

India’s Rohit Sharma is top of the table, having impressed in the recently held ODI series against Australia. Rohit scored 204 runs in the ODI series against Australia, including an unbeaten 121 in Sydney, which has propelled him to the top spot.

2. Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)

Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran is next on the list, having enjoyed a stellar run in the national team’s colours. Zadran, in his last two ODI innings, scored 95 runs each and could soon script history if he attains the number one ranking.

3. Shubman Gill (India)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Shubman Gill (India)

Current India captain Shubman Gill had a quiet ODI series against Australia; however, he has enough in the tank to keep his place in the top five. Gill currently ranks third in the rankings and also registered his first win as ODI team captain on Saturday.

4. Babar Azam (Pakistan)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Pakistan’s Babar Azam is also on the list for top batters in this week’s ICC rankings. Babar last played for Pakistan in August, but his impressive stint with the bat has done enough to keep him in the top five for the batter’s ODI rankings.

5. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell completes the list as he ranks fifth on the list for the best ODI batters this week. Mitchell’s form has been a prime reason New Zealand are sitting second in ICC ODI team rankings.

Trending Photo

Karnataka Rajyotsava 2025: From Mysore to Hampi — 10 most beautiful destinations to visit in Karnataka
10

Karnataka Rajyotsava 2025: From Mysore to Hampi — 10 most beautiful destinations to visit in Karnataka

From Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill, 5 top-performing players in ICC ODI Rankings
5

From Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill, 5 top-performing players in ICC ODI Rankings

5 best business book in 2025 written by Indian authors
5

5 best business book in 2025 written by Indian authors

America’s secret continuity plan in case of a nuclear attack — A bunker for the president in granite
8

America’s secret continuity plan in case of a nuclear attack — A bunker for the president in granite

North Korea’s 'Hotel of Doom' is epitome of deception — 38 years later, it is still awaiting completion
10

North Korea’s 'Hotel of Doom' is epitome of deception — 38 years later, it is still awaiting completion