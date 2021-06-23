Cricket: Ravindra Jadeja becomes number one all-rounder of the ICC Test rankings

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has become the top-ranked all-rounder in Test cricket as ICC rankings. The Gujarat-based player dethroned West Indies' player Jason Holder to hold the top spot, whereas, England all-rounder Ben Stokes comes in at third.

ALSO READ: Cricket- 'Totally unacceptable': Vaughan, Pietersen fume at Ashes rule

Ravichandran Ashwin, another Indian cricketer, comes in at fourth and Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan is fifth.

Indian spinner Ravi Ashwin remained at the second spot in the bowlers' rankings on 850 points, below Pat Cummins (908) of Australia. Tim Southee (830) of New Zealand is third.

In terms of batsmen in Test cricket, Steve Smith holds the top spot with 891 points, followed by Kane Williamson (886) of New Zealand and Marnus Labuschagne (878) of Australia and Virat Kohli at fourth with 814 points.

England captain Joe Root (797) is at number five, followed by the Indian pair of Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma at joint at sixth on 747 points.

Earlier, Earlier, Tim Southee went past Ricky Ponting in the elite list of sixes-hitters in Test cricket.

The pacer smashed two sixes and scored a crucial 46-ball 30 runs. With these maximums, Tim Southee has 75 sixes in 79 Test matches and is now on the 15th spot on the overall list. He overtook former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting and just three sixes away from going past MS Dhoni.