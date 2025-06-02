Rajeev Shukla in line to replace Roger Binny as new BCCI president – Report

Rajeev Shukla leads the race to replace former World Cup winner Roger Binny as the new BCCI president. Binny, who turns 70 in July this year, would be required to step down from his role per the age limit rules applied earlier by the Lodha Committee. Shukla, BCCI vice president, would likely be his successor, per the latest report.

Binny was elected BCCI’s 36th president in October 2022, succeeding former India great and captain Sourav Ganguly, who held this post for three years. Before the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in September, Shukla, 65, would likely be the board’s acting president for three months before applying his candidature for full-time presidency.

Indian Cricket under Binny’s presidency



Like how Indian cricket shaped up and reached heights under numerous presidents over the years, it excelled under Binny, with the men’s team ending their ICC trophy drought during this tenure; India won two titles in different formats in consecutive years. While Rohit Sharma-led India first won the T20 World Cup last year in the Americas, they put their hands on the coveted Champions Trophy for the record time early in 2025 in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, among other notable achievements under Binny, the BCCI launched the Women’s Premier League (WPL), a women’s franchise cricket league modelled after the success of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). Its introduction marked a significant step towards the rise of women’s cricket in the country.



Besides this, Binny’s tenure saw crucial changes in domestic cricket, including better incentives and improved pay structures for players, alongside encouraging all, including star cricketers, to return to the drawing board and play domestic tournaments.



Also, Binny has held other posts at BCCI before this, having served as a member of the selection committee.



Coming to his cricketing career, Binny enjoyed success across two formats he played – ODIs and Tests. While he picked up 47 wickets outside of scoring 830 runs in red-ball cricket, Binny was a key member of India’s 1983 ODI World Cup-winning squad. In One-Dayers, Binny featured in 72 matches, scoring 629 runs and returning with 77 wickets.