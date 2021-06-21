Cricket: Rain washes out Day 4 of ICC World Test Championship final

Rain gods played spoilsport again on Monday as Day 4 of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton – the second time in the match wherein a day has been completely washed out.

Rain was persistent overnight and early morning on Monday which meant the pitch and parts of the square at the Hampshire Bowl remained under covers throughout the course of the day.

The play was finally called off for the day at 3:00 pm (1400 GMT), with Friday's first day having suffered a similar fate.

Interestingly, the match referee Chris Broad has a special call to extend the WTC final into a sixth day if he feels it will help complete the match after the time lost due to rain and bad light.

A high-quality day of cricket on Sunday was cut short due to bad light despite the floodlights being on at the Hampshire Bowl. New Zealand ended the day with 101-2 after India were bundled out for 217.

New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson was the wrecker-in-chief with 31 for 5 in 22 overs with the towering pacer picking up his fifth five-fer in his eighth Test.

Indian pacers were not up to the mark with the new ball but came back strong with Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin being the pick of the bowlers for the Kohli-led outfit.

This match, the culmination of the inaugural World Test Championship that has spanned two years of series between the leading Test nations, is worth $1.6 million to the winners and $800,000 to the runners-up.