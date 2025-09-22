/'PCB chairman, Asim Munir should bat...': Imran Khan roasts Pakistan cricket team after India loss

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has roasted the national cricket side after they were comfortably beaten by India in the Asia Cup 2025 contest on Sunday (Sep 21). Imran, who captained Pakistan during their only ODI World Cup victory in 1992, took a dig at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Army Chief Gen Asim Munir. As quoted by Imran’s sister Aleema Khan, he suggested that both should open for Pakistan and is the only way his nation can beat India in a cricket match.

Imran mocks PCB chairman, army chief

The former prime minister’s sister Aleema, while talking to reporters on Monday, said Imran suggested that the only way to win a cricket match against India was if Army Chief Gen Munir and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Naqvi bat as openers, while umpires should be former chief justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The former Pakistan captain and PM is serving time in jail for multiple cases and passes his remarks through his sister and other close mates.

Pakistan, despite having shown good fight with the bat, lost to India by six wickets as they were put to the sword. They had earlier lost by seven wickets to the Men in Blue in the Group A clash before another embarrassment followed in the Super Four stage.

India were comfortable winners against Pakistan as they chased down the 172-run target in 18.5 overs. The win also saw India extend their winning streak to seven matches, having last lost a match against Pakistan in October 2021.

The duo of India and Pakistan could lock horns for the third time in the Asia Cup 2025 if they finish in the top two of the Super Four. The clash will be the final of the Asia Cup 2025, which takes place on Sunday (Sep 28).