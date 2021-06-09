Cricket: Kane Williamson ruled out of 2nd Test vs England due to elbow injury, Tom Latham to lead New Zealand

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the second Test against England at the Edgbaston in Birmingham, starting Thursday, due to a left elbow injury.

With the final of World Test Championship (WTC) approaching, against India, Williamson has decided to rest his left elbow. The New Zealand skipper has been managing the left-elbow injury since missing matches in March with head coach Gary Stead saying that the irritated left elbow is still troubling the Black Caps talisman.

Tom Latham will lead New Zealand in Williamson’s absence while Will Young has been confirmed in the playing XI for the second Test against England.

Furthermore, Williamson has had an injection in his elbow to get relieved from the pain. However, the latest setback puts a massive question mark on his fitness ahead of the much-awaited WTC final. New Zealand, meanwhile, are confident that Williamson will be ready for the summit clash against India, starting June 18 in Southampton.

ALSO READ: Cricket: New Zealand set to rest their star pacers for WTC Finals

“It’s not an easy decision for Kane to have to miss a Test, but we think it’s the right one,” Stead said.

“He’s had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he’s been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximise his recovery.

“The decision has been made very much with the ICC World Test Championship Final at Southampton in mind and we are confident he will be ready for that match starting on June 18.”