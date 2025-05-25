IPL 2025: RCB handed huge boost ahead of Playoffs, Josh Hazlewood rejoins squad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have received a huge boost ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) Playoffs as star bowler Josh Hazlewood is set to return to the team. Struggling with a shoulder injury and heavy tensions between India and Pakistan across the border resulted in the halting of the IPL 2025, paving the way for Hazlewood to return to Australia. However, he is now ready to return to the RCB squad for the Playoffs.

Hazlewood back for RCB

“Good to be back! Hope to get the ball rolling again and start practice tomorrow,” Hazlewood said in a video on RCB’s official social media accounts.

Hazlewood has scalped 18 wickets in the IPL 2025 so far and was in the race for Purple Cap before the season was halted. He has played in 11 matches for the South Indian franchise as they bid for their maiden IPL title.

RCB’s bid for Q1

On Friday, chasing a massive 232 runs to win the contest in Lucknow, RCB were bowled out for 189, paving the way for SRH to win by 42 runs. The defeat for RCB means they will need favours from other sides to reach Qualifier 1, which gives them two shots to reach the IPL 2025 final.

Now with 17 points from 13 matches, RCB will need to win their final match against LSG to stand with a chance of Qualifier 1 spot. Anything less than a win will see them miss out on the Q1 spot, meaning they must compete in the Eliminator. Also, if RCB beat LSG on Monday and PBKS lose against Mumbai, then the South Indian side will be in line for a Q1 spot.

RCB are bidding to win their maiden IPL title having lost three finals in the past including 2009, 2011 and 2016.