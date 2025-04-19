Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost their third match in a row at home in the ongoing IPL 2025 as they were beaten by Punjab Kings by 5 wickets in a rain-curtailed, reduced to 14-over match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Post match, RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood openly criticised his team. He said that the players are not learning from their past mistakes. "Yeah, I think it's not a typical Chinnaswamy wicket. Obviously, the bounce has always been there, but it's in past years, it's probably been more consistent,” Hazlewood said.

He also said that the team’s performance in the powerplay was not good, and that made things worse.

"Yeah, it's obviously three (defeats) in a row now at home. It's just we've probably been a bit slow on the learnings from the first two games and didn't put that into practice as well as we could have, probably in those first probably six to eight overs, obviously, with the score the way it was," he added.

'Nehal is a good player'

Hazlewood still believes the team can bounce back from this situation."But we'll dive into this game and, you know, probably more so when we get back to Bangalore and really go through in detail and with a fine tooth comb and come up with a few ideas of where we can learn and improve. I think the bowling definitely improved from the last two outings. So sort of we're slowly getting there, but probably not quick enough," he said.

On the other hand, Punjab spinner Harpreet Brar praised Nehal Wadhera, who scored 33 not out and finished the match calmly. "Nehal is a very good player. He has been playing in the IPL for the last 2-3 years. He does well domestically as well. Recently, when we won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he played very well in the knockouts. As a senior, I feel very proud," said Brar.

Brar took two wickets in the final over and said he was ready for the challenge. "In small matches, you have to be on your toes. You can get an over anytime. I was ready. It was my first game of the season. I didn't know that I would bowl in the last over," he signed off.