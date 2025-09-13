IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India?

Having started on a winning note, both teams will look to maintain the winning momentum with an eye on the Super Four. So ahead of the contest at the Dubai International Stadium, here are all the details of the high-octane clash, including live streaming and pitch report.
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
The weather in Dubai is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 36°C to 40°C when the game starts at 8:00 PM IST. There is no rain expected during the game; however, the intense heat will be challenging for the players.
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on 13 Sep 2025. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST.
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match toss is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST.