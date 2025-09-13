IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India?

India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns in a high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash as the arch-rivals take centre stage on Sunday (Sep 14). Having started on a winning note, both teams will look to maintain the winning momentum with an eye on the Super Four. So ahead of the contest at the Dubai International Stadium, here are all the details of the high-octane clash, including live streaming and pitch report.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Date, Time, Venue and Match Details

Tournament: Asia Cup 2025 Date: 14 Sep 2025 Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Time (IST): 8 PM

Add WION as a Preferred Source

IND vs PAK Live Streaming: How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Match Online and on TV

As two Asian cricket giants, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, face off at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here are the live streaming details for fans in India to catch the match live.

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match live stream in India?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match live telecast on TV in India?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

IND vs PAK Weather Forecast: Will Rain Affect the Asia Cup Match?

The weather in Dubai is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 36°C to 40°C when the game starts at 8:00 PM IST. There is no rain expected during the game; however, the intense heat will be challenging for the players.

When and where will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on 13 Sep 2025. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

When will the toss of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match toss is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST.