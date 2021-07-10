Cricket: India tour of Sri-Lanka has been rescheduled, confirms BCCI secretary

India's tour of Sri Lanka, including three ODIs and three T20Is, will currently be played between July 18 and July 29, the BCCI affirmed. According to the previous schedule, the six limited-overs games were to be played between July 13 and July 25.

That there will be an adjustment of the dates, the explanation being an outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the Sri Lankan camp that just got back from England. Sri Lankan batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst GT Niroshan tested positive.

"Yes, there is a new schedule for the matches in Sri Lanka. The Sri Lanka board officials called the BCCI secretary on Saturday morning with the revised schedule for approval," said Jay Shah.

While the tentative date that was originally being discussed was July 17, but Shah confirmed that it will start from July 18.

"India-Sri Lanka ODI series to start on July 18 due to COVID -19 outbreak in home team camp," confirmed Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary.

The three ODI matches will now be held on July 18, 20, and 23 at the Premadasa Stadium followed by the T20 Internationals, starting on July 25.

The SLC has additionally attempted to contact the broadcaster, which has been advancing the series throughout the previous one month. In an optimal situation, the telecasters would have favored the old dates, from July 13 to 26, given two or three games would have covered with the Olympic Games, which starts on July 23. In any case, in the situation of pandemic, all parties have concurred for the rescheduling.