/IND vs ENG: Gill records highest individual Test score by Indian skipper, goes past Kohli's 2019 record

India Test skipper Shubman Gill has started his captaincy stint in some style as he now holds the record of highest Individual score by an Indian captain. Gill surpassed Virat Kohli's 254 not out against on day 2 (Jul 3) of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Gill now also holds the record of highest individual Test score by an Indian batter in England. He also became the first visiting skipper since South Africa's Graeme Smith in 2003 to register 250-plus Test score in England and first Indian skipper ever to score a Test double ton in England.