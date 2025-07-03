/IND vs ENG: Gill records highest individual Test score by Indian skipper, goes past Kohli's 2019 record

LOGIN
Published: Jul 03, 2025, 20:03 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 20:12 IST
Gill records highest individual Test score by Indian skipper Photograph: (X/BCCI)

Story highlights

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill now also holds the record of highest individual Test score by an Indian batter in England and became the first Indian skipper ever to score a Test double ton in England. 

India Test skipper Shubman Gill has started his captaincy stint in some style as he now holds the record of highest Individual score by an Indian captain. Gill surpassed Virat Kohli's 254 not out against on day 2 (Jul 3) of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Gill now also holds the record of highest individual Test score by an Indian batter in England. He also became the first visiting skipper since South Africa's Graeme Smith in 2003 to register 250-plus Test score in England and first Indian skipper ever to score a Test double ton in England.

Gill was batting at 265 by the time second session ended - third highest Test score by a visiting skipper in England. Thanks to Gill's marathon innings, India were 564/7 at tea on day 2 of the second Test.

Highest Individual Test Score by Visiting Skippers in England

  • Bob Simpson (Australia) - 311 in 1964
  • Graeme Smith (South Africa) - 277 in 2003
  • Shubman Gill (India) - 265* in 2025
  • Graeme Smith (South Africa) - 259 in 2003
  • Billy Murdoch (Australia) - 211 in 1884
  • Dudley Nourse (South Africa) - 208 in 1951
  • Allan Border (Australia) - 200 not out in 1993

Highest Individual Test Score by Indian Skipper

  • Shubman Gill - 265* vs England in 2025
  • Virat Kohli - 254 not out vs South Africa in 2019
  • Virat Kohli - 243 not out vs Sri Lanka in 2017
  • Virat Kohli - 235 not out vs England in 2016
  • MS Dhoni - 224 vs Australia in 2013
  • Sachin Tendulkar - 217 vs New Zealand in 1999

