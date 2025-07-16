/IND vs ENG: England legend takes jibe at Zak Crawley, says 'he has learned nothing in his 57 Tests'

England legend Geoffrey Boycott has taken a dig at opener Zak Crawley after he continues to struggle in the ongoing five-match Test series against India. Crawley, who has played in 57 Test matches, has struggled big time in the series scoring 128 runs in six innings so far. According to Boycott, Crawley has not learned from his mistakes and questioned the batter’s technique.

Boycott takes jibe at Crawley

"How many more chances is Crawley going to get? He has learned nothing in his 57 Tests. A waft in the first innings caught behind and a front-foot drive in the second innings to a wide sucker ball caught at gully. It was just a replay of too many of his dismissals. Time to go,” Boycott wrote in his The Telegraph.

In the six innings played so far, he has scored 4, 65, 19, 0, 18 and 22, highlighting his poor form in the series. His sole fifty came in the second innings of the Headingley Test where England won in the final session of the Test. The hosts chased a record 371 runs to win the Test match with Crawley playing an important role. However, apart from that contribution he has struggled for England, barely scoring runs.

England lead series 2-1

With no lead in hand for the second innings of Lord's Test, this ultimately came back to haunt Team India. Having closed Day 4 at 58/4, India needed 135 more runs to win on the final day of the Lord’s Test. However, the visitors were left to rue missed chances and lost the Test match in the final session of Day 5 after being bowled out for 170.

The defeat also sees India trail the five-match series 1-2 with matches at Old Trafford and the Oval still to be played.