/ICC to sanction plans for four day Test matches in 2027 29 WTC cycle? Here's what we know so far

The International Cricket Council (ICC) could make a significant change to the Test format as it contemplates four-day matches in the World Test Championship (WTC 2027-29) cycle. The reports add that ICC, which looks after the administration of world cricket is emphasising giving more playing time to smaller teams by trimming down the red-ball format. So here’s what we know so far about the ICC’s plans to trim down the Test format.

ICC to trim Test format?

According to a ‘The Guardian' report, ICC plans to give more matches to smaller nations in the red-ball format, which will require surgical changes to the cricketing calendar. One way to achieve this is by trimming down five-day matches to four days. This will help in accommodating more matches during the cycle, giving enough playing time for nations like Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and others.

"During discussions last week at the WTC final at Lord's, the ICC chair, Jay Shah, is understood to have expressed his support for four-day Tests, with a view to sanctioning them in time for the 2027-29 WTC cycle," a report in 'The Guardian' newspaper said.

If sanctioned by the ICC, the move won’t come into play unless the 2027-29 WTC cycle, meaning there will be no change in the format for the upcoming cycle.

Will India, Australia play four-day matches?

The report further states that matches involving India, Australia and England will have no changes as they will continue to play in a five-day per Test match format. India, Australia and England remain traditional rivals and the ICC is not insisting on making any changes to their traditional series. Australia and England play in the Ashes while India has a healthy and traditional rivalry with both England and Australia.