/James Anderson, 42, enters BBL draft; could become oldest player to feature in league history

Legendary English cricketer James Anderson will be one of the 600 names that will feature in the Big Bash League (BBL 2025-26) season after a final list was revealed on Tuesday (June 17). Anderson, who turns 43 next month will be the highlight reel of the drafts as he remains one of the marquee names. The English speedster holds the record for most wickets in Test format by a fast bowler with 704 and could become the oldest player to feature in the BBL history if picked.

More to Follow...