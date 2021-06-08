Cricket: ICC announces match officials for WTC final; Richard Illingworth, Michael Gough named on-field umpires

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the list of match officials for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final, scheduled to be played between India and New Zealand at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton from June 18-22.

Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees has been named as the match referee for the much-awaited game between India and New Zealand whereas Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires have been named the on-field officials for the WTC final.

Whereas, Richard Kettleborough, also a member of the elite panel, will be the third umpire for the game. Alex Wharf of the ICC International Panel of Umpires will be the fourth official.

"We are pleased to announce an experienced team of match officials for the final of the World Test Championship," said ICC Senior Manager -- Umpires and Referees, Adrian Griffith.

"It has not been an easy time with the pandemic, but we are fortunate to have a group of officials at the top of their field who have been consistent over the years in this momentous fixture. We wish them all the very best," he added.

The New Zealand team, after the second Test against England, will shift from ECB’s bio-secure environment to the WTC final bubble on June 15 and will undergo regular testing for COVID-19, prior and post-arrival to Southampton.

Meanwhile, India are inside the bio-secure bubble at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.