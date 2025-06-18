/Headingley Recap: Tendulkar's 193 to Dravid's batting masterclass, this is how India romped vs England in 2002

Team India will be eager for revenge against England as they face them at Headingley in the opening Test starting on Friday (June 20). With Shubman Gill in charge, the Indian team will look to start on a winning note in the latest World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. However, the venue has been bittersweet for India with only two wins in seven attempts with the last one coming in 2002 under Sourav Ganguly. So let has have a deep insight into what happened in that match as Sachin Tendulkar stole the show for India while Rahul Dravid was also on song with the bat.

What happened last time India won at Headingley?

Playing in the third Test match of the series, it was then India captain Sourav Ganguly who won the toss and elected to bat first. The decision proved wise as the Indian team were in fluent form with the bat in Leeds. After Virender Sehwag (8) in the first hour of the opening session of Day 1, there was no looking back for the visitors. Sanjay Bangar scored 65 runs and stitched a stand of 170 runs for the second wicket with Rahul Dravid.

However, that was just a trailer of things to come as India produced a masterclass with the bat. After Bangar’s dismissal, great Sachin Tendulkar joined Dravid in the middle as the former went on to score 193 runs. He narrowly missed out on a double hundred but with Dravid put together a 150-run stand for the third wicket.

After Dravid’s dismissal, Tendulkar was given a good helping hand by skipper Ganguly who scored 128 runs. He and Ganguly put together a 249-run partnership for the fourth wicket, ultimately helping India post a massive score of 628/8, after which India decided to declare.

England’s reply was swift but not good enough as they were bowled out for 273 runs. Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh both ended with three wickets during the bowling spell.

India asked England to follow on in the second innings, but they were still unable to chase the total and were bowled out for 309. England skipper Nasser Hussain did score 110, but it was not enough for England as they lost by an innings and 46 runs.