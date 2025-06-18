IND vs ENG: What is India's record at Headingley? Check details here as Gill tries to end 23-year winless streak

Team India is all set to take on England in the five-match Test series starting on Friday (June 20) at Headingley. The series will be India’s first in the post-Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma era as the team goes through a phase of transition. The series opener will be a decisive contest for Shubman Gill who starts his Test captaincy stint at Headingley. So what is India’s record at the coveted venue and have India ever won a Test match there?

What is India’s record?

So far India have played seven Test matches at Headingley in Leeds and have a mixed record with two wins and four defeats. The two teams have also shared a single draw which came in 1979, four years before India won their maiden ODI World Cup in the same nation.

Matches Played: 7

Matches won: 2

Matches lost: 4

Draw: 1

First played: June 05-09, 1952

Last played: August 25-28, 2021

When was the first time India won at Headingley?

India’s first win at Headingley came in June 1986 as Kapil Dev’s men got the better of England by a massive 279 runs. The win was historic for India as the visitors also sealed their maiden Test series win on English soil, having already won the opening Test of that series at Lord’s. India posted 272 and 237 in the first and second innings respectively before bowlers came in handy for the home side.

England were bowled out for 102 and 128 in their first and second innings respectively. Dilip Vengsarkar scored 61 in the first innings before scoring an unbeaten 102 in the second innings. In the bowling department, Roger Binny scalped five wickets in the first innings.

23 years since last win at Headingley

India suffered a heavy defeat in 2021 at Headingley by an innings and 76 runs and will have a big task to end the winless run at the venue. India’s last win at the venue came in 2002 under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy. Playing in August 2002, India scored a massive 628/8 before declaring as Sachin Tendulkar (193), Rahul Dravid (148) and Sourav Ganguly (128) were in fluent form.

The trio set the tone in the contest to help India win by an innings of 46 runs. England were bowled out for 273 and 309 in their both innings and were asked to follow on by Sourav Ganguly.

Since then the Indian team has played only once at the venue (2021) and are currently on a winless streak of 23 years.