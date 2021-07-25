Cricket- 'He has disappointed me most': Virender Sehwag on IND vs SL ODI series

Team India had a successful outing against Sri Lanka in the ODI series. The Men in Blue, despite significant absentees, managed to beat the hosts 2-1 to clinch the ODI series. Virender Sehwag, however, pointed out an Indian player who was a big disappointment in the series.

ALSO READ: Cricket- India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Major facts, trivia and head-to-head records

According to the former Indian opener, Manish Pandey failed to score big in the three-match ODI series and reckoned that he was a 'disappointment'. Manish Pandey scored 26, 37 and 11. Sehwag also pointed out Hardik Pandya's poor show with the bat.

"Here was an opportunity for Manish Pandey and even Hardik Pandya for that matter. Both had scored some 15-20 runs so they disappointed me more. In this three-match series, if anyone got the most benefit, it was Pandey. He played all three matches, and got the chance to bat, and on all the three occasions, the situation wasn't challenging either that he had to accelerate," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

ALSO READ: Cricket: After clinching ODI series, India take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series

"So, I believe Pandey has disappointed me the most. Perhaps he may no longer get a chance in ODIs for India, and even if he does, it is going to be a long time. Since he lost the opportunity to score in these three matches, he's fallen behind in the pecking order. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have scored runs so these two will be considered ahead of him in the middle order."

Sehwag also defended Indian opener, Prithvi Shaw, for getting out despite starting off well. Prithvi smashed 43 and 49 in the first and third ODI respectively.

"I understand that when a player is in touch, he would want to score more but it sometimes happens that you cannot read the game properly, like it happened with Shaw. He probably did not expect the ball to come to him so quickly and rap him on the pads," Sehwag added.