Cricket- India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Major facts, trivia and head-to-head records

India and Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns in the T20I series that will start from July 25 (Sunday). A few months before the start of the T20 World Cup, this entire series is expected to give plenty of entertainment to the spectators. On one hand, India will go all guns blazing with some of the prominent Indian Premier League (IPL) stars, on the other hand, Sri Lankans have to get an idea regarding their chances of getting to the Super 12s in the T20 World Cup.

Here are some facts and trivia:

-India and Sri Lanka have played 19 T20Is and India emerged victorious in 13.

-Sri Lanka last won a bilateral T20I series in 2019, when they toured Pakistan, but since then they have lost each of their next five series.

-Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has 16 wickets in 17 T20Is since the 50-over World Cup in 2019. On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar took 10 wickets combined in 13 outings.

-In the previous five completed T20Is, Sri Lanka have lost four on the other hand, India lost two games.

-The conditions today are expected to be cloudy, it might rain and the Khettarama pitch could turn.

Who said what?:

Avishka Fernando: "I did change a few little things between the England series and this one. I had an issue with my front leg going to the off side too much. So I corrected that in training, and then because of that I was able to get back in the runs."

Shikhar Dhawan: "On a personal note, the series is very important. I am really looking forward to perform here, on a personal level, and making my position stronger for the World Cup contention, and then we'll see how it goes."

