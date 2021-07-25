Cricket: After clinching ODI series, India take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series

This series will be India's last T20I task before the T20 World Cup, India takes on Sri Lanka in a three-match series beginning on Sunday, July 25 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Certain reports propose that Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, and Devdutt Padikkal could be called up to the red-ball side in England, which has been hit by a physical issue bug. Although, no statement has been released by the BCCI.

India will stop their experimentation in the T20I series, which will enormously affect the determination of the T20 World Cup squad. Senior players and youngsters both have a lot to prove.

Sri Lanka snatched a comfortable victory in the third ODI, and that victory could influence their camaraderie. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga could return back as he was ruled out of the ODI series.

Head-to-Head

India leads the head-to-head record against Sri Lanka by a 13-5 edge. The two teams have played against one another in 19 T20I matches.

India have a great lead in the teams' head-to-head record on Sri Lankan soil. Team India have won four T20Is here contrasted with only one win for the home side. It will be fascinating to see whether India can keep up with their astounding record in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera has picked 10 wickets in nine T20Is against India. In the meantime, Dasun Shanaka has amassed 130 runs in 11 T20I innings against India. They both will hold the key if Sri Lanka are to prevail in the forthcoming series.

Lahiru Udara could supplant Minod Bhanuka at the top-order. Charith Asalanka ought to hold his spot in the middle-order by prudence of his great exhibitions in the ODIs.

Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, and Akila Dananjaya should be the three players who're certain to begin as a feature of Sri Lanka's bowling attack. '

India

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken the most wickets in T20I matches among India and Sri Lanka. The Indian leg-spinner has scalped 14 wickets in six T20I appearances against Sri Lanka.

Devdutt Padikkal may need to stand by longer to make his India debut, with Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw liable to keep opening the batting. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav appear to be certainties in India's top order.

Rahul Chahar's exhibition in the third ODI could procure him a spot in the playing XI. Varun Chakravarthy could likewise be given an unexpected cap as a feature of the group's spin bowling attack.