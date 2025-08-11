/Hardik Pandya to undergo fitness assessment at NCA in build up to Asia Cup 2025

India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru as he prepares for the Asia Cup 2025. According to a media report, Pandya is all set to feature for the Indian team in the Asia Cup, which will start on September 9 in the UAE. To prepare for the tournament, he has been practicing indoors in Mumbai and will now head to the NCA for further assessment.

Panyda to head to the NCA

The 31-year-old is in no mood to risk his chances to participate in the Asia Cup and wants to be fully fit. He has not played any competitive cricket since the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) Playoffs, where Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians. Since then, Hardik has spent time in Mumbai focusing on his fitness, a report from The Indian Express stated.

He will be a key member of the India team, considering he played a pivotal role in India’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024. While being fit, the all-rounder has struggled with injuries at times, so he is in no rush to take any risk. He had to leave the 2023 ODI World Cup at the midway point, having been injured during the Bangladesh contest.

On the other hand, he is one of the names in consideration for the vice-captain role in the T20I format. Suryakumar Yadav is all set to retain the captain’s armband, while the expected return of Shubman Gill could be a competition for Pandya in the deputy role. Axar Patel is another player in the frame for the vice-captain’s role, but he is down the pecking order.

When is the Asian Cup 2025?

The Asia Cup 2025 will start on September 5 in the UAE as part of the neutral venue agreement despite India being the hosts. Eight teams will participate in the tournament, with them being divided into two groups of four teams each. Each team will play every other team in the group in a round robin format. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage, where the four teams will again play in a round robin format.

The top two teams from the round robin format will qualify for the final, which takes place on September 21. The entire tournament will be played in a T20I format.