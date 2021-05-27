Cricket: Gayle, Shakib and Du Plessis return to Caribbean Premier League

Chris Gayle, Shakib al Hasan and Faf du Plessis will be playing at the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) which takes place in St Kitts and Nevis from August 28 to September 19.

Chris Gayle will be back with the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, a team he played for in 2017 and 2018. Gayle guided the Patriots to their only Hero CPL final in his first year with the franchise. As the leading run-scorer in T20 history, the 'Universe Boss' brings a huge amount of experience to the Patriots squad.

Shakib al Hasan has joined the Jamaica Tallawahs for the 2021 season. This will be the second time that the world’s leading spin-bowling all-rounder has represented the Tallawahs having been with the franchise in 2016 and 2017.

Faf du Plessis will be playing for the St Lucia Zouks this season. The former South Africa captain has been in outstanding form in recent months for the Chennai Super Kings at the Indian Premier League where he made four consecutive half centuries, including 95 not out against Kolkata Knight Riders. This is his second stint at the Hero CPL having played for the Patriots in 2016.

First started in 2013, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere.

Trinbago Knight Riders are the current CPL champions and the other competing teams are Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs. The 2021 tournament takes place in St Kitts & Nevis from August 28 to September 19.