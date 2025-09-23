/Former umpire Harold ‘Dickie’ Bird dies aged 92, officiated in 1983 ODI World Cup final

Former Test umpire Harold "Dickie" Bird, one of the most famous officials of his era, has died at the age of 92, Yorkshire County Cricket Club announced on Tuesday. Bird stood in 66 Tests between 1973 and 1996 as well as 69 men's one-day internationals, including three World Cup finals.

His home county, Yorkshire, issued a statement saying Bird, "one of cricket's most beloved figures", had died peacefully at home.

"Dickie Bird enjoyed an illustrious career as an international umpire, writing his name into history as the most famous and popular official in the game's history," the club said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Yorkshire said he had become a "national treasure, known not only for his umpiring excellence but also for his "eccentricities and warmth".

"He leaves behind a legacy of sportsmanship, humility, and joy —- and a legion of admirers across generations," the statement added.

Bird had a modest playing career as a batter for Yorkshire and Leicestershire but made his name as an international umpire, wearing his trademark white cap.

He was given a guard of honour at Lord's by England and India players before his final Test.

Bird, who sold more than a million copies of his autobiography, was named Yorkshire president in 2014.

Colin Graves, chairman of Yorkshire, told TalkSport: "It's a sad day.

"He was a brilliant guy who loved being part of the Yorkshire set-up and everything we do here. He will be sadly missed at Headingley."



Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.