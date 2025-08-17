Fit again Jasprit Bumrah set to feature in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad - Report

India’s ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah is set to feature in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 after he confirmed his availability for the continental tournament. According to a prominent report, Bumrah is fit again to be available for the Asia Cup after doubts were raised on his fitness during the England tour, where he featured in just three matches. The selectors are set to meet on Tuesday (Aug 19) to decide India’s final squad for the Asia Cup, which will be played in T20 format.

Bumrah available for Asia Cup

"Bumrah has informed the selectors that he will be available for the Asia Cup selection. The selection committee will meet and discuss it when they meet next week," a source was quoted as saying, according to The Indian Express.

Bumrah played three matches during the England tour and missed two matches owing to workload management. The pacer has been instrumental for India in all formats, but injuries have limited his involvement in the side.

India is set to play against the West Indies immediately after the Asia Cup in a two-match Test series, meaning he could miss that series as part of the workload management. Bumrah was instrumental in India’s T20 World Cup-winning campaign in 2024 and will be eager to prove his worth as the next edition is set to take place in February and March 2026.

On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav has also reportedly passed his fitness test and will be available for the Asia Cup, which will be played in T20 format. He will be India’s captain for the series despite calls for Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill to take the role.

When is the Asian Cup 2025?

The Asia Cup 2025 will start on September 9 in the UAE as part of the neutral venue agreement despite India being the host. Eight teams will participate in the tournament, with them being divided into two groups of four teams each. Each team will play every other team in the group in a round robin format. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage, where the four teams will again play in a round robin format.

The top two teams from the round robin format will qualify for the final, which takes place on September 21. The entire tournament will be played in a T20I format.

India’s high-voltage clash against Pakistan will take place on Sep 14, while the Men in Blue will open their campaign against the UAE on Sep 10. India’s remaining group game against Oman will take place Sep 19, before the Super Four stage begins.