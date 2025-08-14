/5 Indian players with most Player of the Month awards, check who tops list, Hint: it's not Kohli, Bumrah

From Virat Kohli to Jasprit Bumrah, here's a look at the top five Indian players with the most Player of the Month (POTM) awards.
Newly-appointed India's Test captain Shubman Gill has been named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for July 2025 after his brilliant batting performances in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar series. It is Gill's fourth time winning this award, having earlier won in January 2023, September 2023 and February 2025.
India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month awards twice in his career, first in June 2024 and then again in December 2024.
Indian middle-order star Shreyas Iyer has bagged this award twice, first in February 2022 and then in March 2025.
Indian batting legend Virat Kohli won the POTM award in October 2022 for his exceptional run-scoring form that year.
After a remarkable run in Test cricket in 2021, India's keeper-batter Rishabh Pant earned his first and only ICC Men’s Player of the Month title in January 2021.