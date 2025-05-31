/ENG vs WI: England pacer Jamie Overton ruled out of white ball series against West Indies

England fast bowler Jamie Overton will miss the rest of the white-ball series against the West Indies after suffering a broken finger.

Overton sustained the injury while dropping a catch from just his second delivery in England's 238-run win in the first one-day international on Thursday.

The 31-year-old immediately sprinted to the dressing room clutching his right hand and grimacing.

After treatment, he returned to bowl five more overs, claiming career-best ODI figures of three for 22, but he is now set for a short spell on the sidelines.

"Jamie Overton has been ruled out of the remaining one-day internationals and the IT20s against the West Indies due to a broken right little finger," an ECB statement said on Saturday.

England will not draft in a replacement for the last two ODIs on Sunday at Cardiff and Tuesday at The Oval, or for the three-match T20 series, which gets under way on June 6 in Durham.

Injuries to Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson forced them out of the squad ahead of the ODI series, with Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts and Luke Wood making up England's pace options.

England confirmed they will make just one change to their starting line-up at Sophia Gardens, where they can seal a first ODI series win since September 2023, as Potts replaces Overton.

With the West Indies bowled out inside 27 overs for 162 in Harry Brook's first match in full-time charge of England's limited-overs teams, Mahmood and Carse have been retained despite a quick turnaround.

