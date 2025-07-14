/Chaos in Pakistan cricket? Audit report finds possible corruption worth millions

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its relation with controversies are once again in headlines after the latest report, suggesting corruption with millions. Going through the turmoil of events in the PCB and its administrative body in recent years, the Auditor General of Pakistan has thrown more embarrassment for the apex body after reports of financial irregularities were brought to light. The reported corruption amounts to millions underlining the financial irregularities within the board.

Corruption in Pakistan Cricket?

The reported audit report has suggested financial irregularities of 63.39 million (Pakistani) rupees to the police for meals for providing security during international matches and unauthorized appointment of three coaches in the under-16 age group category at the high performance centre in Karachi for a total salary of 5.4 million rupees. It also flags allotment of ticketing contracts without proper competition, stated a report by News 18.

According to the report, match officials were overpaid, sparking allegations of match-fixing. The officials were paid in excess of 3.9 million Pakistan rupees. Further, it states that the appointment of the Director of Media costs 900,000 per month.

Mohsin Naqvi under pressure

Already under pressure for his role in hosting the Champions Trophy on a poor account, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi could face more heat if the reports are true. The alleged corruption happened between 2023 when Naqvi and Zaka Ashraf were in charge of the board with the former accused of playing an important role. To add more embarrassment, the sacking and appointments of coaches and captains during the last two years have also not gone well with the fans and officials.

Pakistan were also eliminated in the group stage of the Champions Trophy where they were the hosts. Interestingly, he also holds the office of Interior Minister of Pakistan, meaning all his benefits were covered under the law.