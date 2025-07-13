/'Big blunder': Pakistani airline mistakenly sends passenger to Jeddah instead of Karachi - Here's what happened

A Pakistani airline mistakenly sent a passenger to Jeddah instead of his intended destination, Karachi, from Lahore, Pakistan. In response, the passenger has sent a legal notice to the private airline claiming that he was not informed that he had boarded the wrong flight despite showing his ticket to the air hostess, according to a report by ARY News.

The passenger identified as Shahzain said that two planes were parked at the same domestic terminal gate, which led to the confusion. He said he only realised the error when it was too late, and blamed the negligence of the airline for the trouble he faced after arriving in Saudi Arabia.

What happened next?

In the legal notice, he has demanded that the airline compensate him for the additional travel costs and respond to the issue. He is also seeking reimbursement for the distress and inconvenience allegedly caused by the airline's oversight. He also confirmed that he did not have a visa or passport, according to ARY News.

"Two hours into the flight, I questioned why the plane had not yet reached Karachi. This caused panic among the crew, who then blamed me for the mistake," he added. The passenger added that after he asked the airline to fly him to Karachi, they told him that it would take two to three days.

"I was told that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would conduct an inquiry to which I assured to cooperate," he added.

Following the incident, the private airline has come under scrutiny, and the Pakistan Airport Authority has also taken notice of the incident. The authority held the Lahore Airport Management, the private airline, accountable for the incident.