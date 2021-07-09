Cricket: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly reacts to controversy surrounding Shubman Gill's injury

Shubman Gill's injury came as a big blow for the Indian team ahead of the five-match Test series against England. BCCI's selection denied the team management's request to send Padikkal and Shaw as backup openers.

The Indian contingent in England already have Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul as an option for the opening batsman. They also have Abhimanyu Easwaran as the backup option.

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly commented on the decision to not send a replacement for injured opener Shubman Gill in England, saying it was a matter for the selection committee to consider.

When asked about the controversy, Ganguly, while addressing reporters on his 49th birthday on Thursday, said: "That's selectors' call."

The five-match Test series between England and India will kick off on August 4 and it will the first series for the 2021-23 cycle of the World Test Championship Finals.

Ganguly also talked about conducting the remainder of IPL 2021 and said that he was confident of successfully staging the cash-rich T20 league.

"Nothing will happen we will manage. It will start in September we will chalk out the nitty-gritties. There will be regret but no one has witnessed such a situation in their entire lifetime. These are exceptional circumstances," he told reporters.

"Last year the World Cup got cancelled and this year if again the World Cup gets cancelled because of Covid, then it's a massive loss for the game. That's why we have taken it into a safer place," he said.